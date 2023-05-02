News you can trust since 1838
King Charles coronation: Princess Anne says becoming King ‘won’t change’ older brother Charles

 King Charles III’s younger sister Princess Anne has spoken about her brother ahead of the coronation

Patrick Hollis
By Patrick Hollis
Published 2nd May 2023, 08:22 BST

Princess Anne has spoken in detail about her brother Charles ahead of his coronation. The Princess Royal talked to the BBC about how she thinks becoming King will affect  Charles.

Princess Anne said:  "You know what you’re getting because he’s been practising for a bit, and I don’t think he’ll change.

"You know, he is committed to his own level of service, and that will remain true."

    Discussing the future role of the rest of the family, the princess said the monarch was the "key" figure and that "we... see ourselves as there to support that role".

    The death of Queen Elizabeth II sparked further speculation that commonwealth nations may look to break away from the UK. The Caribbean nation of Barbados removed the Queen as head of state back in 2021.

    On the subject of the commonwealth, Princess Anne said: "I think it’s perfectly true that it is a moment when you need to have that discussion [about the commonwealth]. But I would just underline that the monarchy provides - with the constitution - a degree of long-term stability that is actually quite hard to come by any other way."

    Princess Anne, Princess Royal Princess Anne, Princess Royal
    Princess Anne, Princess Royal

    King Charles III’s coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6. Many of the big name royals, including Princess Anne, will be in attendance.

