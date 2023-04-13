News you can trust since 1838
Sources say the King is ‘delighted’ that Harry has accepted his invitation to the coronation later this year

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 13th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST

King Charles is reportedly “delighted” that Prince Harry will attend his coronation in May, while insiders say Meghan’s absence is perfectly excused. The couple’s biographer Omid Scodie has confirmed that Archie’s birthday “played a factor in the decision” that she would not appear by the Duke of Sussex’s side at the ceremony in Westminster Abbey in May.

According to a royal insider, the king “has previously spoken of loving both his sons and that remains the case”, and that “Harry would have deeply regretted not attending the ceremony.” The insider also added that “Archie’s birthday has provided the perfect excuse for Meghan to stay behind and, with all things considered,” and that “it’s probably the right thing to do.”

But while Harry’s presence has been confirmed, it was also announced that the Duchess of Sussex would stay behind in California, where the couple now lives. Scobie said that he expects Harry will have a “fairly quick trip to the UK’’ for his father’s coronation.

    Having missed the official RSVP deadline on April 4, Harry accepted the invitation yesterday (April 13), nine days after. The news was announced by Buckingham Palace and by Archiewell, Harry and Meghan’s charitable fund.

    The coronation will be the first time Harry appears next to his father, his brother William, Camilla and Kate since the release of his memoir Spare, in which he lambasted his family members. A source has also said it is “fully expected” that he will stay at Frogmore Cottage, which he and his family were ordered to vacate earlier this year, during his stay as King Charles has granted him a reprieve during the festivities.

    Prince Harry will attend the coronation without his wife Meghan Markle. . (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)Prince Harry will attend the coronation without his wife Meghan Markle. . (Photo by Belinda Jiao/Getty Images)
    But despite his attendance, it has previously been revealed that the Duke of Sussex will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the “working royals” after the coronation ceremony. A source also said that while Meghan will stay at home with Archie and Lilibeth, it is unlikely she will travel to the UK in the immediate future.

