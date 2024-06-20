Nearly one in 10 (eight per cent) would like to learn life-saving survival skills, and 11 per cent are daring enough to want to try skydiving.
The joy of trying something new (45 per cent), having something to brag to friends about (25 per cent) and seeing celebrities or influencers take on these challenges (16 per cent) are among the reasons kids want to give them a go.
But 33 per cent feel they don’t get the opportunity to push themselves as there’s nowhere close by to do them, and 26 per cent let their nerves get the better of them.
The research, commissioned by PGL, also found 22 per cent are yet to spend a night away from home without their parents, but 68 per cent of the youngsters polled would like to.
Charlotte Haines for the adventure holiday camps, which also created an online quiz for parents and their children to see just how adventurous they are, said: “It’s great being a kid – there’s so much more opportunity to try new things for the first time and get that rush of excitement from it.
“It’s clear from the results children want to be thrilled, with driving a car, quad biking and sailing a boat coming out as top activities they’d like to try, alongside other fun things like skiing and surfing. There is also an appetite for raft building and hiking, too.”
The study also found street dancing, abseiling and fencing are also among the activities kids would like to have a go at.
As many as three-quarters would like to try new activities, with 84 per cent believing it’s important to learn new things or explore new hobbies.
