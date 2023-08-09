Jeremy Clarkson shares shocking video of shoplifting at Diddly Squat Farm Shop

The ups-and-downs of life at Diddly Squat Farm are showing no signs of going away, as Jeremy Clarkson has called out a man for allegedly stealing from its Costwolds-based shop.

Taking to social media, the former Top Gear presenter shared a shocking video of the person in question shoplifting 'nearly £100 worth of food and alcohol'. The post included CCTV footage and images of the incident and was captioned: "this man came 'shopping' at the farm shop".

A man with a beard dressed in a black long-sleeved top, black gilet and a hat can be seen taking a bottle of booze from a top shelf before seemingly placing it into his jacket pocket. Clarkson then adds: "I'd like to meet the c****".

In a statement, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "We received a report of shoplifting at Diddly Squat Farm Shop in Chipping Norton Road, Chadlington, at around 4.15pm yesterday. Two men entered the shop after arriving in the same vehicle. One went to the till and bought £69-worth of goods while the other stole two bottles of alcohol and another unknown item, worth around £80.

"Both men then left the shop, got back in the vehicle and drove off in the direction of Burford. Officers are investigating and anyone with information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230353268. Alternatively, provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website."

Rushing to the comments of The Grand Tour star's post, a fan replied: "people think that cameras don't exist?!", while another wrote: "how daft do you have to be to steal from the most famous shop in England".