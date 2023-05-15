Rumours emerged that Phillip Schofield & Holly Willoughby’s relationship had deteriorated - but ITV has confirmed the pair will arrive for work on This Morning

ITV has confirmed Phillip Schofield will present This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby for the time being. The announcement comes amid rumours of rising tensions between the pair.

Rumours were circulating that Holly was considering not appearing at all as talk of a rift continues to rage on. It’s claimed the iconic duo are ‘barely speaking’ off camera, despite Phillip praising Holly as his ‘rock’ in a recent statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to a national newspaper, he said: "As I have said before, Holly is my rock. We’re the best of friends - as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

Most Popular

"Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her. The last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.

"My family went through a real ordeal, and Holly’s support throughout meant the world to me - as did the support of my bosses at ITV, my editor Martin Frizell and the whole This Morning family, including our amazing viewers."

It was reported Phillip’s recent absence from This Morning led to the pair ‘cooling their friendship’. He recently returned after taking pre-planned leave during his brother’s sex abuse trial last month.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have hosted This Morning regularly on ITV since 2009 - Credit: Getty

Advertisement

Advertisement