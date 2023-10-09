News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
Live

Israel-Palestine at war: live updates as almost 1,000 confirmed dead overall, US says it will send aircraft carrier

Israel and Hamas appear to be headed to war once again after the Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack from Gaza.

Imogen Howse
By Imogen Howse
Published 9th Oct 2023, 07:35 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 07:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Israel has declared a ‘state of war’ after Islamist militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack and fired thousands of rockets into the country early on Saturday (7 October).

Gunmen were confirmed to have “infiltrated” the country from several locations on the Gaza Strip - a territory claimed by Palestine located at the southern border of Israel.

Hamas military commander Mohammad Deif claimed responsibility for the attack - claiming '5,000' rockets had been fired into Israel. In a rare public statement, he declared “enough is enough” and urged Palestinians everywhere to fight.

Most Popular

    Meanwhile, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his citizens "we are at war" as he promised "the enemy will pay a price he has never known."

    So far the death toll across both sides stands at about 1,100.

    Follow below for the latest updates.

    Israel latest as Hamas fighters ‘infiltrate’ country from Gaza Strip

    Show new updates
    08:42 BST

    No immediate action against Hamas

    The United Nations Security Council opted for no immediate action after an emergency meeting over the growing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

    The United States had called on all 15 members to strongly condemn “heinous terrorist attacks committed by Hamas” which has seen Israel declare war on the Palestinian organisation.

    US deputy ambassador Robert Wood said “a good number of countries” had condemned the Hamas attack, telling reporters they could probably figure out one of those which had not.

    He said Hamas must end its “violent terrorist activity against the Israeli people” and said there will be a time to restart talks on a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    “The time right now is we’ve got to deal with the hostage taking, the violence that is going on that’s being perpetrated by Hamas,” he said. “We’ve got to deal with first things first.”

    07:16 BST

    Sporting events postponed

    UEFA has postponed all matches scheduled to take place in Israel over the next two weeks.

    War has left at least 700 people dead, a staggering toll on a scale the country has not experienced in decades.

    Israel were set to face Switzerland on Thursday in European Championship qualifying Group I but the match at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium will not take place.

    The nation’s European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Estonia and Germany on October 12 and 17 respectively have also been postponed.

    And European football’s governing body has also called a halt to an Under-17 mini-tournament involving Israel, Belgium, Gibraltar and Wales, due to run from Wednesday until October 17.

    UEFA said: “UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on new dates and on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures.

    “UEFA will take the coming days to assess whether Israel can take part in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Kosovo in Prishtina.”

    07:13 BST

    123,000 people have been displaced

    The United Nations says the number of displaced people in Gaza has risen to more than 123,000 as a result of the fighting between Israel’s military and Hamas.

    By late Sunday, retaliatory Israeli airstrikes in response to Hamas attacks had destroyed 159 housing units across Gaza and severely damaged 1,210 others, according to the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

    The UN agency for Palestinian refugees said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit.

    Several Israeli media outlets, citing rescue service officials, said at least 700 people have been killed in Israel, including 44 soldiers.

    The Gaza Health Ministry said 413 people, including 78 children and 41 women, were killed in the territory. An Israeli official said security forces had killed 400 militants and captured dozens more ahead of intensified bombardments on Monday.

    Around 2,000 people have been wounded on each side.

    19:18 BST

    US intervention

    The US will send an aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, a US official says

    16:37 BST

    History

    Here's the background to the conflict, as explained by Imogen Howse

    A man passes the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza strip hit a building on October 7, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Credit: Amir Levy/Getty Images.A man passes the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza strip hit a building on October 7, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Credit: Amir Levy/Getty Images.
    A man passes the scene where a rocket fired from Gaza strip hit a building on October 7, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Credit: Amir Levy/Getty Images.
    16:23 BST

    Jeremy Corbyn

    Several years ago Jeremy Corbyn took back support he once expressed for Hamas - here Imogen Howse explains what he has said today about the situation

    Jeremy Corbyn has sparked controversy with his response to Hamas’ attack on Israel. Credit: Getty ImagesJeremy Corbyn has sparked controversy with his response to Hamas’ attack on Israel. Credit: Getty Images
    Jeremy Corbyn has sparked controversy with his response to Hamas’ attack on Israel. Credit: Getty Images
    16:13 BST

    Lammy describes Hamas as 'terrorists'

    David Lammy said he would not “mince my words” in describing Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

    The shadow foreign secretary told a conference fringe event that Labour remains committed to a two-state solution.

    “Hamas are seeking to undermine that. They are seeking to break that, they are approaching this with rockets and with terrorism.”

    Asked whether Hamas should be described as terrorists, Mr Lammy said to applause: “I’m a parliamentarian. I hope one day to have the privilege of being foreign secretary. I don’t mince my words. I’m a lawyer by training. It’s a proscribed terrorist organisation.”

    13:51 BST

    British casualty

    A 20-year-old British man serving in the Israeli army has been killed in an attack by Hamas militants, his family have said.

    Nathanel Young was serving with the Israeli Defence Services when he was killed on the Gaza border on Saturday.

    His death comes after 26-year-old Jake Marlow, who went to the same London school at Mr Young, was reported missing while providing security at a music festival near Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza border.

    Gaby Shalev, from London, posted on Facebook: “We’re heartbroken to share that our little brother Nathanel Young was tragically killed on the Gaza Border yesterday.”

    The former pupil at JFS Jewish school in Kenton, north London, had been living in the Bayit Shel Benji lone-soldier house in Raanana, according to the Jewish News.

    The Foreign Office has been approached for confirmation of his death.

    13:22 BST

    The death toll rises on the Israeli side

    Israeli media outlets have said the death toll from Hamas’ wide-scale incursion has risen to 600.

    10:49 BST

    Not the time

    Whatever your affiliations, your background, your politics, your views on the Arab-Israeli conflict, now is surely not the time for flag-waving - on either side

    Previous
    1 / 5
    Next Page
    Related topics:HamasPalestinianGaza StripIsraelIsrael-GazaPalestine