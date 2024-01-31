Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Everyone knows the main reason to visit an IKEA isn't to look for a new bedside table, but actually to devour as many meatballs as humanly possible.

That's why it's such great news the bosses of the Swedish furniture behemoth have announced they will be offering main meals at half price.

Here's everything you need to know...

When is the IKEA food offer on?

The half-price deal on selected main meals - including their iconic meatballs - will run every Friday from Friday, February 2 up until the end of August 2024.

The deal from the Scandinavian furniture shop has been named “Swe-Dish Fridays”, offering a 50% discount on a number of main meals across breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Children’s meals are also included in the offer, where families can purchase a children’s pasta and tomato sauce, served with a piece of fruit and a soft drink for only 45p.

How do I get half price meatballs?

“Swe-Dish Fridays” is available exclusively to IKEA Family members. The membership is free to join, giving customers exclusive access to discounts and rewards.

Karen Hughes, Country Food Manager at IKEA UK and Ireland said: “We can’t wait to introduce our amazing half-price food offers to all our IKEA Family members dining at our restaurants, every Friday. What better way to end the week than a trip to IKEA, fuelled by a delicious, affordable, and hearty meal.”

Which meals are included in the tasty deal?