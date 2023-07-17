Iceland to close all Swift convenience stores across the UK - full list of closures

Iceland is to close all its Swift convenience stores across the UK after launching the cornershop style format last year.

The frozen food retailer launched Swift convenience stores last year, but will now shut all remaining stores. Swift stores sell a full range of store cupboard essentials as well as chilled and fresh food.

Shoppers can also buy ready-to-eat foods as well as alcohol and tobacco. Swift also stocks frozen food but with less of a focus on that than Iceland’s standard stores.

The first store was a pilot in Newcastle, opening in 2021, followed by more stores popping up throughout 2022. The five remaining Swift stores will now be closed, with one converting into a regular Iceland store.

There is expected to be no redundancies, with all staff set to be offered a transfer to another nearby store, according to reports. Iceland’s executive chairman Richard Walker told The Grocer: “It didn’t work. Clearly through the pandemic, convenience stores had done so well and it was a sector that we thought was quite interesting.

“However, in retrospect launching a new format with separate branding wasn’t the right way of doing it."

A spokesperson for Iceland said: "We are continually reviewing and developing our retail portfolio to ensure we are delivering on value and convenience in the communities we serve.

