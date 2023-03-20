Netflix reality series ‘I Am Georgina’ will return to our screens soon for its second season, following the life of Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriquez

The long-awaited second season of ‘I Am Georgina’ will air soon and the series follows the life of Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriquez. Netflix announced the show’s return on Instagram back in January 2023.

The post also made a sweet gesture to Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr Football Club. The caption reads: “Back on the pitch. #SoyGeorgina: MARCH 2023.”

The first series was seen by millions across the globe as Georgina gave insight into her luxurious life full of shopping trips, yachts, private-jets and supercars. All glamour aside, the series also gave insight into family life for the Rodriquez/Ronaldo clan, which includes the couple’s five children.

But when will season two of ‘I Am Georgina’ air and is there a trailer? Here’s everything you need to know.

I Am Georgina season 2 release date

‘I Am Georgina’ season two will be released on March 24. The series is a Netflix Original and will only be available to watch on the streaming platform.

I am Georgina season 2 cast

Season two of ‘I Am Georgina’ will see the Rodriquez/Ronaldo family return as they allow viewers into their home and day-to-day lives. Georgina’s sister Ivana will also feature in the series alongside main cast members Georgina and Cristiano.

Georgina and Cristiano share three biological children together who are likely to feature in the series, alongside Cristano’s three children - one from a previous relationship and twins via surrogacy.

Is there a trailer?

I Am Georgina starring Georgina Rodriquez will air its second season soon

A teaser trailer for ‘I Am Georgina’ season two was released by Netflix on March 16. In the clip, Georgina opens up as she talks about the devastating loss of her baby boy in 2022.