Pikmin 4 is launching this week exclusively for Nintendo Switch - here’s everything you need to know about the game

Nintendo is set to launch one its biggest games of the year as Pikmin 4 comes exclusively to the Nintendo Switch console. The game is the fourth edition in Nintendo’s real-time strategy game and is the first release in over a decade for the series.

Pikmin 4 is following the launch of the Japanese gaming company’s recent hit The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and is the big summer game before the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Pre-orders for the game are now available before the release of Pikmin 4 on Friday, 21 July, with only a standard order available to purchase. Different retailers are offering pre-order bonuses which are great for any fans of the series.

The game is selling at £49.99, but some retailers are offering exclusive discounts to customers. Electrical retailer, Curry’s is once again offering the Nintendo game at a discounted price following their promotion for the last Zelda game.

Nintendo are also offering players the chance to play the Pikmin 4 demo, which gives you access to the first few hours of the game, including the entirety of the game’s first level, Sun Speckled Terrace. If players then want to pick up the game afterwards, the created character and save data from the demo will carry across to the full game.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Pikmin 4 release.

How to pre-order Pikmin 4

A standard edition of Pikmin 4 is now available to pre-order across many retailers. However, each option comes with its own pre-order bonus and some sites even offer the game at a discounted price.

Nintendo is offering a Pikmin 4-themed phone holder if you pre-order the game from the Nintendo Store, with Amazon offering a special poster. If you pre-order Pikmin 4 digitally then there are no pre-order bonuses.

Pikmin 4 is set to be released later this week