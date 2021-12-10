Holly Willoughby responds to reports that she is set to quit This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield attend ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall on November 23, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby said she was “hurt” to read false reports that she was set to quit This Morning.

The TV star, who presents the hit ITV show with Phillip Schofield, called the stories “so unfair and untrue”.

Willoughby also told the Jonathan Ross Show that it was sometimes “difficult” to deal with the scrutiny surrounding her job.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 40-year-old sparked questions about her future when she launched her Wylde Moon lifestyle brand in September and published a book, Reflections, which explores issues including body image, burnout and control.

What Holly Willoughby said about quitting This Morning rumours

She said: “I do really love him (Schofield). I really love him. We’re lucky. We really are.

“I’ve read those things too. It hurts sometimes because it’s so unfair and untrue, so it’s difficult sometimes.

“We’re just incredibly lucky. So no, I’m not retiring. That’s a really long answer.”

Discussing retiring with the other guests, she said: “I never think like that. I feel very lucky to be on that show. The show changes so much, I think that’s the beauty of This Morning.

“Recently it’s had the highest ratings it’s had in 15 years. It’s doing really, really well which is extraordinary for a show that’s been around for as long as it has. And I think because it changes and it evolves and it adapts.

“But I think that show has something to teach us a little bit, as long as we keep evolving and changing and moving on and happy to flow with things…”

What Holly Willoughby said about co-host Phillip Schofield

Willoughby said she felt “very lucky” to work alongside Schofield each morning from Monday to Thursday, before Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond take over on Fridays.

She added: “I can’t imagine a world without him being there. It just wouldn’t be the same. The magic of that show is us two together when we’re together.

“Fridays are different – Dermot and Alison have their own unique magic. Co-hosts like that don’t come along very often so when they do you have to hold tight.”

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 10.05pm on ITV and ITV Hub.