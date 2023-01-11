Hogwarts Legacy has confirmed the actors joining the Harry Potter franchise as voice actors in the highly anticipated spin-off game. The cast is filled with talented actors, the most notable being Simon Pegg, who will voice the character of Headmaster Black also known as Phineas Nigellus Black.

Describing the character, Wizarding World confirmed he is one of Sirius Black’s ancestors, one of the most notable characters in the Harry Potter franchise. They said that the character was: “one of the least-liked headmasters in Hogwarts history.”

“In the books, the grumpy, unwilling Phineas appears as a portrait hanging in Professor Dumbledore’s office, who reluctantly helps send a message to his twin portrait in Grimmauld Place, the Black family home. In the game, we’ll learn all about how he got such a bad reputation in Hogwarts history.”

The exciting news also revealed that fan favourite Luke Youngblood will be returning to the Wizarding World voicing the role of the prankster Ravenclaw Everett Clopton in the game. As a young actor Youngblood played Lee Jordan in the Harry Potter films.

The announcement was revealed on Wizarding World following further delays on the release of the game. The game was originally scheduled for release in 2021 which was then pushed back to 2022, and the latest announcement said that the game wouldn’t be released until early 2023.

So, who else will be voicing the new characters in Hogwarts Legacy and when is it coming out? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game.

Hogwarts Legacy cast

Sebastian Croft plays one of your avatar voice options, while Amelia Gething voices the other. In the game, your voice can be customised, allowing players to perfect their character with the utmost detail.

Actor Simon Pegg (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

SAG Award winner, Lesley Nicol will voice the role of Professor Matilda Weasley, it wouldn’t be Hogwarts without a Weasley. Asif Ali plays another Ravenclaw student, Mahendra Pehlwaan, a Muggle-born student with a penchant for sticking to the rules.

Kandace Caine will play the dual roles of Gryffindor student Natsai and her mother, Divination Professor Onai. Sohm Kapila will play Astronomy teacher Professor Satyavati Shah.

Jason Anthony will be lending his voice to two characters every fan will recognise, those being the Sorting Hat and Nearly Headless Nick respectively.

An immersive game set at Hogwarts is coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X (WB)

Hogwarts Legacy release date

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to launch worldwide for PlayStation5, Xbox Series XS and PC on February 10, 2023, PlayStation4 and Xbox One will launch on April 4, 2023 and Nintendo Switch follows on July 25, 2023.

What’s included in Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe edition?

The standard edition of the game includes:

Base Game

Onyx Hippogriff (pre-order exclusive)

Felix Felicis Potion Recipe (pre-order exclusive)

Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest (Playstation Exclusive Content)

The Deluxe edition will include the following features:

Base Game

72 Hours Early Access to the Game (Playstation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Only)

Onyx Hippogriff (pre-order exclusive)

Felix Felicis Potion Recipe (pre-order exclusive)

Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest (Playstation Exclusive Content)

Dark Arts Pack including Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Dark Arts Battle Arena and Dark Arts Garrison Hat Digital Deluxe Edition Exclusive

The open world RPG sets players in the centre of the action at Hogwarts. Photo: IGDB.

What will Hogwarts Legacy be about?

The Hogwarts Legacy game will be set in the wizarding world we are all familiar with from the widely successful Harry Potter franchise. However, it will be set long before the likes of Harry, Hermione and Ron graced the halls of the school.

