British actor Henry Cavill has revealed he and his wife have welcomed a new addition to their family after suffering heartbreak earlier this year.

The former Superman actor and Witcher star revealed on his Instagram he and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso have welcomed a new puppy to their family after saying goodbye to their 14 year-old dog earlier this year. In April, the couple confirmed their pet dog ‘Meat’ had passed away.

However, Cavill says he and Natalie have “opened a new chapter” as they welcome their new four legged friend to the family. In a post on Instagram, he said: “Back in April, our French Bulldog, Meat, died. He lived a very long life (14 and a half years) and his last years were filled with adventure and fun.

“Nevertheless his passing hurt. It hurt a lot. Life must go on, however, and it did, but there was a hole in our hearts that needed nourishing. There is no replacing Meatboi, but Natalie and I have opened a new chapter in our lives, in a few ways, and this little chap is one of them!

“This is Baggins! Kal is being a rather tropey grumpy old man, and Baggins is ever enthusiastic to make friends. Baggins is a little wonder and also a little terror, just as puppies should be, and he is indeed nourishing our hearts.”

Henry Cavill PW Featured Image