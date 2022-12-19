As the days tick down to the end of yet another calendar year, it is normally a time for everyone to sit down and unwind during the Christmas holidays. Downtime that a number of Royal Family members must be desperately craving according to official data.

The Court Circular has revealed the members of the Royal Family that have taken part in the most royal engagements in 2022. Royal engagements range from community initiatives to welcoming Heads of State, as well as meeting guests at official garden parties.

Figures reveal that the busiest royal of the year was Princess Anne. The second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II conducted 214 royal engagements in 2022 - which is 33 more than her brother King Charless III who was involved in 181.

It has been a turbulent year when it comes to the UK monarchy following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September. Her Majesty became the longest-serving monarch in the country’s history with a reign of 70 years and 214 days.

The Queen, who passed away at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland, was succeeded by eldest son King Charles III. His Majesty’s wife Camilla has since been named Queen Consort.

