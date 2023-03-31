Gwyneth Paltrow has won her legal battle with Terry Sanderson over an alleged ski crash that took place in Utah in 2016. The Avengers star was accused of being “out of control” and injuring the retired optometrist, but a judge ruled in favour of her and awarded $1 in damages.
Sanderson alleged Paltrow had hit him at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries”. The 76-year-old was seeking damages of $300,000 (£246,000).
But on Thursday (March 30) the Oscar-winning actress was cleared of any wrongdoing following two hours deliberation. She was awarded compensatory damages of $1.
Speaking after the verdict was made, Gwyneth Paltrow said: “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”
The original claim stated: “This case involves a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah, where defendant Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries.
"Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured."
Over the course of the trial, which was first filed in 2019, Gwyneth Paltrow took to the stand to say she was “very sorry” for Sanderson following his injuries. When the verdict was returned, she appeared to touch Mr Sanderson on the shoulder and whispered something to him as she exited the courtroom.