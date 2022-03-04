Greggs to axe bakery classic this Easter as vegan favourite returns

Hot cross buns won’t be available in Greggs stores this Easter (Photo: Shutterstock)

A classic bakery item will be missing from Greggs stores this Easter as the chain confirms it is axing a popular treat.

Hot cross buns will not be a part of the menu this year, despite becoming a key feature of the Easter period.

The sweet treat has previously been a part of the menu in the past, but is set to be replaced in favour of some new products in 2022.

Greggs has not yet revealed its full menu for the year ahead, but it has confirmed that stores will not be serving up any hot cross buns.

A spokesperson for the bakery chain said: “Our hot cross buns are taking a well-deserved rest from our Easter menu this year, but keep an eye out for our other exciting Easter products which will be in shops soon.”

Fan favourite returns

While the news means fans of the sticky fruit buns will have to turn to supermarket varieties for their fix, Greggs lovers will be able to get their hands on a returning favourite item instead.

The vegan sausage, bean and cheeZe melt is now back on store shelves nationwide.

First launched in August last year, the vegan take on Greggs classic features pieces of vegan sausage, grated mozzarella flavour vegan cheeZe, and baked beans.

It was removed from stores at the end of last year to make way for the Greggs festive bake, much to the outrage of customers, but has now made its return.

It is priced from £1.65 but prices may differ across stores.

The melt is available to buy in-store across the UK, or via Click + Collect from the Greggs app or website.