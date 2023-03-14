Graphic helmets designed using real-life head injury scans for Brain Awareness Week

45 per cent of UK cyclists don’t always wear a helmet when on the road, according to research.

45 per cent of UK cyclists don’t always wear a helmet when on the road, according to research.

More than half (55 per cent) feel knowledgeable about the safety technology in bike helmets – while eight in 10 feel a responsibility to encourage their friends and family to wear a helmet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The results also found seven in 10 (71 per cent) of Gen Z-ers are concerned about suffering a traumatic brain injury when they cycle – while only 40 per cent of over 65s feel the same.

Most Popular

However, 80 per cent of women do not think about the type of helmet they wear when cycling in comparison to 34 per cent of men.

As a result, a company has designed a range of graphic bike helmets showing brain injuries that could have been prevented with proper protection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The research of 2,000 UK bicyclists was commissioned by Endura as part of Project Heid that coincides with Brain Awareness Week, a global event that takes place throughout March.

The world’s most graphic cycle helmets have been created by Endura in conjunction with Brain Awareness Week, using CAT scans of real patients’ brain injuries that suffered serious, life-threatening bicycle accidents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Real-life stories and CAT scans inspire helmet designs

The range, titled Project Heid, has been created alongside top Consultant Neurologists in Liverpool and in partnership with The Brain Charity, using CAT scan representations of four real-life brain injuries from cyclists.

Each helmet tells a different story, including that of Ian Charlesworth, 62, who was struck by a HGV in Hull whilst cycling without a helmet in 2019, and John Moroney, who was hit by a 4x4 in Bristol during the same year, whilst cycling without head protection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both came close to losing their lives, suffering skull fractures, brain injuries and neurological abnormalities such as haemorrhage and contusion as a result.

This led to extensive rehabilitation programs and ongoing cognitive impairment struggling which include memory loss, fatigue, and vertigo.

Now both men are determined to urge people to wear helmets, and to carefully consider the type of helmet they wear.

The one-of-a-kind helmets are intentionally provocative, quite literally showing the potential consequences of cycling unprotected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ian bravely discusses his experiences in Project Heid’s short film, along with Ian’s wife Joy, who speaks emotionally on how her husband’s injury has turned their lives upside down. The video also includes comment from Dr Nick Silver, trustee of The Brain Charity.

The initiative comes following Endura’s recent launch of its latest helmet technology which saw it become one of the first to combine Koroyd technology, which absorbs energy on impact, with Mips, a brain protection system which helps reduce harmful force transition.

The importance of latest protective technologies is supported by research, that says the risk of traumatic brain injury upon peak accident impact is reduced up to 60 per cent when wearing an energy-absorbing helmet, such as Mips.

Brand director from Endura, Noah Bernard, said: “We understand the importance of ensuring that more people on Britain’s roads and trails are wearing helmets, and we want to encourage the entire cycling community to do so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ian and John’s accounts are eye-opening reminders of the risks too many cyclists continue to take, and we thank them for bravely helping us to raise awareness with their incredible stories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Initiative encourages cyclists to wear the right helmet

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland’s leading cyclewear brand is utilising its position to raise awareness of road safety for the growing UK cycling community.

In addition, Endura’s initiative looks to transcend into the non-cyclist community as well considering the role of friends and family when it comes to encouraging people to wear a helmet.”

Ian Charlesworth said: “Prior to my accident, it wasn’t on my radar to wear a helmet. You never think a serious incident will happen to you, but I’m living proof that it can, and having gone through what I have, I’m desperate for people to wear a helmet to stay safe.”

“The level of detail of my brain scans on the design left a real impression on me that I hope will resonate with others. It feels really good to be involved in such an important initiative.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

CEO of The Brain Charity, Nanette Mellor, said: “We call our head our nut a think of it as a hard object, but our brain is extremely vulnerable.

“Our skull has been likened to a tough ceramic, which can shatter upon impact, while the brain inside is like a firm blancmange. Just how fragile our brain is shows how important the need for protection is.

“Our brain is the most complex structure in the universe, and the most important part of who we are.

“It runs our whole world, moves our body, makes our decisions, and tells us when to smile and what we can smell. It houses our most precious moments, hidden dreams and the thousands of subtle differences that make us who we are.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The impact of damage to the brain can be catastrophic, and that’s why we are proud to partner with Endura to draw awareness to the importance of wearing a helmet when cycling to protect your brain.”

Once the project has completed during Brain Awareness Week, the helmets will be auctioned to raise money for The Brain Charity to continue its incredible work.

The wider partnership with The Brain Charity includes Endura’s headline sponsorship of the Head Matters event, taking place on Wednesday 15th March 2023 in Liverpool.