The 2023 Grammy Awards have come and gone, with many of the biggest names in music leaving with honours. The ceremony in Los Angeles took place overnight, with plenty of big stars in attendance.

The UK was well represented in the nominations for the event. Several of these nominations turned into awards, with plenty of homegrown representation.

The big winner of the night was Harry Styles. The singer’s album ‘Harry’s House’ beat the likes of Beyoncé, Adele, and Abba.

Beyoncé did leave LA with plenty of accolades however. The iconic singer won the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and her song ‘Cuff it’ picked up the award for best R&B song.

Metal legend Ozzy Osbourne won two Grammys which were his first gongs from the ceremony in 29 years. The founding member of Black Sabbath retired from music following ill health.

Full list of UK winners at 2023 Grammy Awards