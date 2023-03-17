News you can trust since 1838
ITV crime drama Grace is set to appear on our screens again this week

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 17th Mar 2023, 13:41 GMT

ITV crime drama Grace is set to appear on our screens again this week with the fan-favourite renewed for a third season. John Simm will reprise his role as the Brighton-based detective superintendent Roy Grace.

Based on the award-winning novel by Peter James, Grace is set in Brighton and Hove and follows a downtrodden detective (John Simm) haunted by his wife’s disappearance. The show’s critically-acclaimed screenwriter Russell Lewis is stepping down for this season with Ben Court, Caroline Ip and Ed Whitmore taking over.

Season three comprises three episodes with a run time of 120 minutes each. Here’s everything you need to know about Grace season three.

    Grace season three release date

    The third season of the ITV detective series Grace returns on Sunday, March 19.

    Grace season three cast

    Ds Roy Grace - John Simm

    Ds Glenn Branson - Richie Campbell

    Ds Norman Potting - Craig Parkinson

    Ds Bella Moy - Laura Elphinstone

    Cleo Morey - Zoe Tapper

    Ds Nick Nicholl - Brad Morrison

    Acc Cassian Pewe - Sam Hoare

    Kevin Spinella - Alexander Cobb

    Acc Alison Vosper - Rakie Ayola

    Rachel Ryan - Heather Foster

    Johnny Kerridge - Thomas Coombes

    Mimi - Boni Adeliyi

    Rollo Mercer - Luke Norris

    Mingo - Max Krupski

    Punt - Jay Oliver

    Yip Badger - Andy Apollo

    Oliver Starling - Ben Wiggins

    Soit Officer - Charlotte Workman

    Jack Skerrit Jack Pierce

    Di Sid Barrow Rob Jarvis

    Anna Jo Herbert

    Roxy Charlotte Christof

    Detective Marcel Kullen Ernest

    Gromov Sasha - Kiera Lester

    Maggie - Joanna Brooks

    Dominic Pope - Nicholas Tizzard

    Pippa Starling - Claudia Jolly

    Jesse - Molly Harris

    Ryan Tyler- Jo Richardson

    Bo - Rai Endah

    Grace season three plot

    An official series synopsis reads: “As East Sussex police bid farewell to ACC Alison Vosper, the announcement of her replacement is not welcome news for Grace. Shaken by the recent sighting of Sandy, Roy attempts to get closer to the truth while trying to move forward with Cleo, as he is drawn into three sinister investigations.

    “A chilling serial offender from Grace’s past, a road traffic accident which unleashes a web of vengeance and a shocking murder attempt on the Brighton music scene, all test Grace’s skill as past and present collide for Roy, forcing him to confront old memories and learn from previous mistakes.”

    Grace season 3 how to watch

    The first of three episodes will air on Sunday 19th March, at 8pm on ITV1. The following two episodes will air weekly thereafter.

    You can catch up with the episode after it airs on ITVX.

