PlayStation have revealed what games will be coming to their subscription service in May - including the much loved Ratchet and Clank

PlayStation have announced the 23 games coming to the PlayStation Plus game catalogue in May 2023. The games will be joining the service on May 16 with no additional charge to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members.

PlayStation owners, Sony , revealed PlayStation Plus Extra members will get an additional 19 games added to the catalogue with Premium members getting a further four in addition to the 19. The PlayStation 5 exclusive Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart leads the announcement, bringing the highly praised game to even more players.

What games are coming to PlayStation Plus

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart | PS5

Humanity | PS4, PS5

Watch Dogs: Legion | PS4, PS5

Dishonored 2 | PS4

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider | PS4

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin | PS4

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition | PS4

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration | PS4

Shadow of the Tomb Raider | PS4

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop | PS4, PS5

The Evil Within 2 | PS4

Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4

Thymesia | PS5

Rain World | PS4

Lake | PS4, PS5

Conan Exiles | PS4

Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4

Soundfall | PS4, PS5

What are the additional games for PlayStation Premium