Freezing temperatures to return in January after ‘warmest NYE on record’

Temperatures are expected to plummet in January (Photo: Getty Images)

Freezing cold temperatures are forecast for the UK in January after what is expected to be the warmest New Year’s Eve on record.

The weather has been unusually mild for December, but the winter woolies are likely to be needed in the New Year as temperatures are set to return to average.

How cold is January likely to be?

The UK normally sees average daytime temperatures of between 7 or 8C in the south, while it tends to be a little chiller in the north at around 3 to 4C in January.

Nighttime temperatures are colder still at 2 to 3C in southern parts of the country, but the north fares worse at a brisk 0C on average.

Craig Snell, Met Office meteorologist, said that northern England and Scotland are likely to see frost in the New Year as the weather turns brisker.

He said: “(After New Year’s Eve) there is a trend for temperatures to return nearer to normal.

“That’s not surprising as temperatures are way above average.

“For this time of year, if we see any clearer slots at night then that does give some risk for frost, particularly across the northern half of the UK.”

What will the weather be like for New Year’s Eve?

The weather has been unusually warm for late December and New Year’s Eve is expected to be no different, with forecasters predicting it could be the warmest on record.

Temperatures are set to reach a mild 15C in some parts of the country, which is ever so slightly hotter than the previous record set in 2011.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst explained: “The record is 14.8C on New Year’s Eve and that was in 2011.

“Temperatures look like they’ll be 14-15C (57.2-59F) so it is possible that temperatures could be that value.

“We’re going to see across the whole of the country, through the rest of this week, temperatures that are above average for this time of year.

“The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8C (44.6-46.4F).“Going forward, we’re looking at highs of around 12-14C (53.6-57.2F), possibly locally 15C in one or two spots, so it’s going to be well above average.”

What is the forecast for next week?

The weather is forecast to remain mild this week, before becoming slightly colder in the New Year.

New Year’s Day is expected to bring rain to the east and northeast of the UK, followed by some showers.

The north and west will be the wettest parts, with the south east remaining drier.

Unsettled weather is set to continue in the first week of January as Atlantic weather systems move in from the west, bringing showers interspersed with brighter spells.