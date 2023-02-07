Mick Fleetwood has said Fleetwood Mac is ‘done’ following the death of keyboardist and songwriter Christine McVie. Prior to a heartfelt tribute to the late McVie, he said [of the group’s future]: “It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

The band’s last world tour was in 2019, and included a line-up of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and John McVie. However, since the passing of 79-year-old Christine Mcvie last year, the future of the band has been up in the air.

Speaking to reporters at the 65th Grammy Awards ceremony, he said: “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris. I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before.”

Fleetwood admitted other members in the group were focusing on their solo careers and he’s also going to be “finding people to play with.”

Fleetwood Mac formed in 1967 by Peter Green, Jeremy Spencer, and Mick Fleetwood. The band’s eleventh studio album ‘Rumours’ is one of the best-selling albums of all time and is still present in the official UK albums chart, despite being over 45-years old.

