Property-hunters are being given the chance to buy a piece of Scottish golfing heritage - for a cool £2.3m

A flat overlooking the 18th hole on The Old Course at St Andrews, where Tiger Woods won his first British Open, has gone on the market for £2.3m. The plush pad is located in a‘ luxurious Victorian development with direct views towards the ‘Home of Golf’.

Situated within the 128-year-old Hamilton Grand apartment building, the 1,000 sq ft property features two impressive balconies and a decadent living space. The Hamilton Grand building underwent extensive restoration in 2010 and has proven a magnet for ultra-rich golf fans from across the globe since then.

Its new owner will have access to a butler service, private chefs and full housekeeping services and can also benefit from a membership to Kohler Waters Spa. The two-bed home is apartment number 16 and sports a 24-hour manned butler’s desk located in a grand lobby. It boasts lavishly decorated apartment with wooden floors and a Georgian styled fireplace, as well as a well-equipped kitchen.

Each bedroom has its own bathroom attached, with one sporting a luxury jacuzzi and tiled shower. The twin French doors offer the best view of the iconic course, giving the new homeowners a clear view of the 18th Green and fairway of the Old Course.