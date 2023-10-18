A five year-old-boy was injured after he was attacked by three German Shepherd dogs, police said.

South Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for the owner of the dogs described or anyone with information to come forward following a boy being attacked.

On Saturday October 7, it is reported that a five-year-old boy was attacked by three German Shepherds dogs while on Balfour Road in Doncaster.

It is believed that the owner of the dogs did not attempt to get them under control and left the area, police said.

Balfour Road in Doncaster

The boy suffered "puncture wounds" to his body and required medical treatment, police said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re urging the owner of the dogs to come forward, or anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries to get in touch."

The description given to police says that the owner was white, about 6ft 1in and in his 30s. He wore a long green coat and light green combat trousers.