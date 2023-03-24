Five garden features that may actually be affecting your home’s value, according to specialists.

While garden features can certainly make your outside space more interesting, some could actually have more of an impact on the value of your home than you may think.

Offering a green area shielded from the rest of the world, to some, gardens are a place to escape the hustle and bustle. Therefore it’s no wonder many choose to create a relaxing environment through their chosen outdoor decor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, while particular garden features like water displays may allow some to unwind, it may be harder to relax if your outside space also has a neglected shed or damaged fence.

Most Popular

Balancing your property’s curb appeal with its garden is important too. While being on top of your outside space can be a hassle, its reward can be recouped in the overall value of your home.

Garden building specialists Tiger have outlined some of the things that you may have overlooked in your garden which could actually affect the value of your home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It may be time to say goodbye to your water feature

The upkeep of your water feature may put potential buyers off your home rather than actually impressing them.

While water features can add a focal point to your outdoor space, their maintenance and running costs may not be as appealing to your home’s next owners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As far as maintenance goes, water features can be quite draining. As well as keeping an eye on its water level, there is also the task of keeping it clean as well as making sure the equipment is in working order.

The cost of water features could also be a point of concern for some. Both water and electric bills are sure to take a hit, especially if it is on for extended periods.

Artificial grass isn’t for everyone

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having to constantly mow the lawn can be a drag, but replacing it with artificial grass may not be the best decision either.

Artificial lawns can offer a low-hassle solution as you can enjoy a green lawn even in the winter. However, as well as being pricey to lay, it can also be expensive to revert back to a natural lawn.

This would mean if potential buyers want to install a natural lawn, they would be left to foot the bill, which could put some off-putting an offer in.

Don’t neglect your garden shed

Advertisement

Advertisement

While it may be tucked up away from the rest of your garden, if your shed is looking a bit worse for wear, it could soon become a focal point for potential buyers.

Droopy roofs, missing windows, or flaky paint will not give buyers the best first impression, especially if the rest of the property has been refurbished.

If you don’t get around to giving it a lick of paint, it just means that the next occupants will have to, which some buyers may not be willing to do.

Fix any broken fences

Advertisement

Advertisement

If your fence is damaged or a panel has a noticeable hole, you may want to get it sorted before inviting prospective buyers to come around.

While a makeshift cover will do the job of patching up the damage or hole, it is not the best solution, as it just means the new owners will have to deal with it if it worsens beyond repair.

Replacing the full impacted panel may just be the thing that sways a potential buyer to say yes to buying your property.

Keep on top of your decking too

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the theme of keeping on top of your garden repairs, if you have a decked area in your outdoor space, you may also want to keep an eye on its condition.

Wooden decking can develop a few safety hazards if it is not kept in good condition. Both split or rotten boards can make it unsafe to use.