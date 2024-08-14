Festival goers reveal quirky hacks - including packing twice as many socks

Some festivalgoers at Glastonbury Festival. | Tom Wren / SWNS

Festival goers’ top hacks include packing dry shampoo, using chewing gum to freshen up breath and taking twice as many socks as needed.

A study, of 1,000 adults who have stayed overnight at a music event, found the top tip is to take toilet roll.

Other pieces of advice include plaiting hair, practising walking in the shoes they’re taking prior to the festival and using a bin bag as a poncho.

For 34 per cent, a portable charger is essential for the long weekend, while 34 per cent also swear by packing a hairbrush and 17 per cent even take earplugs.

While 46 per cent won’t be seen without wet wipes for a ‘just in case’ situation.

The research was commissioned by VO5 as part of its Festival Edits series - which includes curated guides to inspire festival goers to embrace hair trends and discover their unique festival style.

Rachel Hawes, from the hair styling brand, said: “It's easy not to feel your best at a festival.

“But people are getting increasingly creative with their routines to stay looking and feeling fresh throughout the camping weekend.

“While campsites offer options to stick to your usual shower and hair wash routines, it’s also fun to embrace festival life and play with hairstyle trends and outfits among friends, from glitter partings to space buns.”

The study also found 25 per cent feel the need to freshen up as early as day one of a festival, while 51 per cent are craving a wash by day two.

Festival hacks for staying fresh and stylish

As a result, 46 per cent have had a shower while at a music festival, queuing for an average of 22 minutes for the pleasure.

While 41 per cent have even washed their hair, although 21 per cent of them simply used a bottle or water, and 10 per cent did so at a water refill station.

And 16 per cent even paid for the privilege of having their hair professionally styled at a pop-up tent or stand, paying an average of £23.70 - with 13 per cent opting for friends to style their locks.

The research also found 14 per cent feel struggling with fashioning their hair is one of their least favourite parts of festival life.

With ponytails (45 per cent), French plaits (20 per cent) and half up half down (17 per cent) among the most popular hairstyle.

Bubble braids, space bunds and glitter partings were other hair trends attempted to stay looking fresh.

While 28 per cent pre plan their outfits ahead of a weekend event, 36 per cent wash their hair as close as possible to leaving and 22 per cent have even had a trim in preparation.

Rachel Hawes, from VO5, added: “The list of festival hacks proves there are many things music fans can pack to stay feeling fresh including essential toiletries and more unsuspected items such as buckets and bin bags.

“With more and more festival goers looking to test out fun hair trends this season, we’re on hand to ensure everyone can keep their hair Instagram ready all weekend long.”

Top 30 festival hacks:

1. Pack toilet roll

2. Bring clothes for all weather conditions

3. Take an empty carrier bag for dirty washing

4. Stock up on lots of snacks

5. Take packets of tissues to carry around

6. Take a camping chair

7. Invest in a portable charger

8. Use chewing gum/mints to freshen up breath

9. Pack dry shampoo

10. Take twice as much underwear as needed

11. Pre-planned outfits ahead of the festival

12. Take photos of important info e.g. ticket and ID incase lost

13. Download the festival app prior to attending to plan which bands to see when

14. Bring zip lock bags for protecting items when it rains

15. Take twice as many socks as needed

16. Bring flipflops for the campsite

17. Get all the freebies from stalls to avoid spending so much on food

18. Use a toiletry bar (e.g. shampoo bar, shower wash bar)

19. Plaiting my hair

20. Used a bin bag as a poncho

21. Brought a travel sized dry shampoo in your bumbag

22. Take a pull along trolley or wheelbarrow to carry things

23. Take a big flag or sign for near our tent so it’s easy to spot

24. Wear hand sanitizer on a chain around your neck

25. Go on practice walks in the shoes I’ll wear at the festival prior to attending

26. Asked a bar for a bottle of ice when it’s hot, so once it’s melted it’s cold water to drink

27. Bringing hydration tablets

28. Bring face masks for an at-tent spa

29. Added your friends phone number to your lock screen display

30. Take a bucket for washing your hair