Everything Everywhere All At Once has been the jewel of the awards season, securing multiple Golden Globes, Critics Choice awards and now 11 nominations at the upcoming 2023 Academy Awards.

The film was directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as “Daniels” who also wrote the film, began working on the script in 2010 with principal photography beginning in January 2020 when A24 announced it would finance and distribute the film.

The film was released in March 2022 in select IMAXcinemas. It had a limited release, however, due to its popularity, the film returned to select IMAX theatres for one week starting on April 29, 2022. The film went on to make $104 million at the box office compared to its $25 million budget, with critics and viewers raving about the film praising its originality.

The film saw the return of Ke Huy Quan, who was a popular child actor in the 80s starring as Data in The Goonies and Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Quan quit acting in 2001 stating that acting roles for him weren’t available and went on to work as a stunt coordinator and assistant director.

Quan returned for Everything Everywhere All at Once playing Evelyn’s naive husband navigating the multiverse, and has since won several accolades including a Golden Globe and his first nomination at the Oscars for Best Supporting Actor.

The film saw star of the film and legend of the silver screen Michelle Yeoh secure her first ever Oscar nomination, making her the first asian woman in 88 years to receive a nod at the academy awards.

So, where can you watch the film sweeping the awards season? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Everything Everywhere All At Once?

It's unusal for a film released in the first half of the year to be a favourite for the next year's Oscars, but Everything Everywhere All at Once - released in the UK back in May - is bucking that trend, with odds of 4/9 making it the film to beat. The absurdist comedy-drama film uses the concept of a multiverse to dazzling - and sometimes confusing - effect, with stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan all up for acting awards.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is an absurdist comedy-drama film with the plot centred around Chinese-American immigrant Evelyn who is being audited by the IRS. The IMDBdescription reads: A middle-aged Chinese immigrant is swept up into an insane adventure in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with the lives she could have led.

What Oscars was Everything Everywhere All At Once nominated for?

The film directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, was nominated in eleven of the following categories:

Best Picture

Best Director (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)

Best Lead Actress (Michelle Yeoh)

Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan)

Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Original Song

Best Costume Design

Best Original Score

How to stream Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once won five Critics Choice Awards including Best Picture

The film is available on pretty much every platform you can purchase films on, from YouTube to Google Play to hitting the HMV on your local highstreet. However, those of you who have Prime and have been living under a rock can watch it for free right now.

