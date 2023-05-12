Who the hell is Edgar Allan Poe?! Ugh! The inspiration behind Austria’s Eurovision 2023 track explained

The second semi final for Eurovision 2023 took place on Thursday (May 11) which decided who would make or break it to the grand final. Many Eurovision fans had strong opinions about each act, especially fan favourite Austria’s catchy track ‘Who the Hell is Edgar?’

American writer Edgar Allan Poe is the inspiration behind the track performed by Teya and Salena. The writer’s name quickly became a trending topic on Twitter, with many joking that the writer was the oldest person to be involved in the European Song Contest.

The pop anthem has quickly become labelled a fan favourite, with members of the audience celebrating the track in various ways. “Poe” is repeatedly referenced throughout the chorus of the song and a member of the audience could be seen holding the Teletubby character named Po.

While the song itself has won the hearts of many thanks to its goofy portrayal onstage, the meaning behind the song is actually a serious message about the state of the modern music industry. We’ve put together some facts to explain Who the Hell is Edgar?

Who wrote Who the Hell is Edgar?

Since Edgar himself lived from 1809 to 1849, the writer himself did not write the 2023 Austria Eurovision entry. Instead, it was the performers themselves – Teya and Salena – who wrote the lyrics they sang along to.

Who is Edgar Allan Poe?

Edgar Allan Poe was an American writer, poet, editor and literary critic. He was particularly known for his work during the Romanticism period, specifically his tales of Gothic horror, mystery and the macabre.

Edgar was born on January 19, 1809 in Boston, Massachusetts. He died aged 40 on October 7, 1849. His published works include The Raven, The Tell-Tale Heart and The Black Cat.

What is Who the Hell is Edgar about?

The satirical track sends a message about Teya and Salena’s experiences as female songwriters in an industry that “doesn’t give women enough credit for their hard work and expertise”, the Eurovision website reads. On the surface, the song leans on ghost imagery and suggests the writer is being possessed by the ghost of Edgar.

However, the song has a deeper meaning about how ghostwriters are often not credited with their work and the difficulties faced by minorities in the music industry. Specifically, “zero dot zero three” references the Spotify $0.003 royalty rate artists receive per track listen.

Teya said: “It’s just so heartwarming to see people care about the message. That’s not what we expected at all. People that are not in the industry have never even heard about how much you get from Spotify. So the fact that people actually started analysing it has been incredible. We just hope that we are leaving, like, a small impact.”

Salena added: “I’m self-employed as a singer, so I have to deal with a lot of men in business and you always feel you have to prove yourself, or do more than men to get the attention and the respect.”

Why is Edgar Allen Poe involved?

Salena said that Edgar’s involvement in the song “just kind of happened”and wasn’t a result of being a fan of his work. Teya said: “His name fitted better than Shakespeare. But also, it made sense, because Edgar was the first American writer ever to live off his work. He had a very financially difficult life. So it all intertwined.”

Who the Hell is Edgar Eurovision 2023 - lyrics

Oh my god, you’re such a good writer Oh no it’s not me, it’s Edgar Who the hell is Edgar?

There’s a ghost in my body And he is a lyricist It is Edgar Allan Poe And I think he can’t resist Yeah his brain is in my hand And it’s moving really fast, mhm

Don’t know how he possessed me But I’m happy that he did ‘Cause this song is feeling special And is gonna make me rich Yeah the words are spilling out What the heck is this about, mhm

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body Ohhhhhhh

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan Poe

Maybe I should call a doctor Or an exorcist Maybe someone out there knows where Shakespeare is So I can get a taste What‘s your IPI, where‘s the A&R Girl call Universal, you’re about to be a star!

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan Who the hell is Edgar?

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan, Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body

Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan Poe

Zero dot zero zero three Give me two years and your dinner will be free Gas station Champagne is on me Edgar cannot pay rent for me Zero dot zero zero Zero dot zero zero Zero dot zero zero three At least it pays to be funny

Oh mio padre, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh There’s a ghost in my body Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Who the hell is Edgar Allen Oh mio padre, oh oh oh oh oh oh oh there’s a ghost in my body Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan Edgar Allan Oh mio padre,oh oh oh oh oh oh oh There’s a ghost in my body Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Who the hell is Edgar Allen Oh mio padre, oh oh oh oh oh oh o There’s a ghost in my body Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe, Poe Edgar Allan Edgar Allan

Oh mio padre, there’s a ghost in my body Ohhh