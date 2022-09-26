With Southgate’s night of misfortunate in Milan firmly behind him, the Three Lions boss will hope he can inspire his squad to find form before the World Cup.

It was deja-vu for England on Friday night, as the national team suffered another disappointing result against Italy.

The 1-0 loss saw England relegated from Group A3 and banished to the second tier of the Nations League. Southgate’s men failed to win any of their five fixtures and haven’t scored in open play since March.

Germany haven’t had the best of campaigns either and Hansi Flick’s side can still clinch second place if Italy fail to beat the impressive Hungary.

How did England’s opponent fare in the last game?

Germany were stunned by Hungary in their latest Nations League outing.The 0-1 defeat was Hansi Flick’s first loss as German head coach.

Hungary’s compact and clever football limited Germany to a few chances, immediately putting Flick’s side on the back foot with a 17th minute goal from retiring captain - Adam Szalai.

The defeat means that Germany can no longer qualify for the Nations League final four which will be taking place in June next year. However, the side will be desperate to show the world they are keen contenders for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Where are England playing this week?

England vs Germany will kick-off on Monday, September 26 at England’s Wembley stadium. The referee for the fixture is Danny Makkelie.

When are England playing this week?

England vs Germany is scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm

How can I watch England vs Germany?

England vs Germany will be broadcasted live on Channel 4 in the UK. Coverage for this fixture starts from 7pm.

England vs Germany live stream