Edwina Currie has been criticised following an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme on Monday

Ms Currie appeared on the show to chat with money-saving expert Martin Lewis and host Susanna Reid about the cost of living crisis in the UK.

Live via video link from the basement of her home in the Peak District, it was spotted that the former Junior Health Minister, had a life size cardboard cut-out of Boris Johnson behind her.

“Why would you have that? I don’t understand,” quizzed Lorraine Kelly, whose show follows GMB.

Susanna Reid first brought it up, asking Ms Currie “Do you have a cardboard cut-out of Boris Johnson in your home?”

Ms Currie responded: “No, he is on his way to Balmoral.”

“Sorry, are you actually at home with a life-size cardboard cutout of the Prime Minister?” Reid followed, but Edwina Currie reacted by insisting that Boris Johnson made an appearance at her fundraising party a month or two ago.

Martin Lewis reacted with a funny quip after holding his head in his hands during the exchange, joking “And listen, at least he’s staying there so he’s got a role somewhere, delighted to see it!”.

Edwina Currie also caused outrage during her short GMB interview on Monday for defending the government and offering tips to help people during the ongoing energy bill crisis.

She urged people to put tin foil behind their radiators, whilst also moving any seating away from it too because “you want to be heating the room”.

She also wanted everyone affected to “not get emotional” after seeing their monthly costs jump by at least 80%, crippling households during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

“The government cannot do everything” stated Ms Currie.

Fans and viewers alike were taken back by what they had seen as posts on social media branded Ms Currie as “deranged” and questioned her appearance on the show.

On Twitter, Mags posted: "GMB why did you have the hugely out of touch & inane Edwina Curry on the show? She is embarrassingly ignorant. And that cut out of Boris Johnson in the background? What was that about? She’s out of her depth faced with the very serious & well-informed Martin Lewis."

Whilst @byethewig1921 was full of anger, stating: “Please do tell me Edwina, how can I prepare myself for not being able to afford to run my dialysis machine?! It may not be a catastrophe for yoy, but it is for many of us! How dare you!!!”

It wasn’t all one way traffic as some believed Ms. Currie “has a point”.