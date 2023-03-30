Anne-Marie joins Cornwall festival The Eden Sessions’ 2023 lineup.

Cornwall outdoor music festival The Eden Sessions has announced singer Anne-Marie is the latest artist to join their 2023 lineup. The chart-topper is one of eight confirmed acts so far for this year’s festivities.

The 2002 hitmaker confirmed the news in a post to her 1.1 million followers on Twitter on Thursday (March 30). Her festival feature follows her recent music collaboration with South Korean singer Minnie and the group ((G)I-DLE) on the track Expectations.

Anne-Marie is one of several big names already confirmed for this year’s Eden sessions. Both Lionel Richie and Yungblud are just a couple of familiar names set to perform at the series of concerts this summer.

Eden Sessions is not the Essex-born singer’s only outdoor appearance this summer. She will also headline the Lancaster-based Highest Point Festival alongside Bastille, a month before Eden Sessions in May.

We take a look at the other confirmed acts set to join Anne-Marie this summer in the 2023 Eden Sessions.

Full 2023 Eden Sessions lineup so far

Anne-Marie is the latest performer to be added to Eden Sessions’ 2023 roster of acts. The Brit award-winning artist, who is also a familiar face on our screens as a judge on The Voice UK, is the eighth performer to be announced.

The Ciao Adios singer confirmed she would be joining the lineup in a Twitter post on Thursday (March 30). While confirming her festival appearance, she revealed tickets for her set would go on sale on the Eden Sessions website on April 4 at 5pm.

Anne-Marie is set to join the likes of Lionel Richie and Yungblud as some of the performers set to grace the Eden Sessions stage. The 2023 confirmed acts so far include:

June 7 - Lionel Richie and special guest Gabrielle

June 10 - Yungblud

June 18 - The War On Drugs and special guest Beth Orton

June 23 - Jack Johnson

June 24 - Incubus

June 28 - Pet Shop Boys

July 1 - Kasabian

July 7 - Anne-Marie

