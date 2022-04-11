Easter cocktail: Warninks Easter Fizz

We all love a Snowball cocktail at Christmas. After all, it wouldn’t be Christmas without Warninks!

The velvety Advocaat liqueur is full-bodied, rich and creamy, with aromas of vanilla and a deliciously smooth custard-like flavour. If you wish it could be Christmas every day, then you’re in luck.

#MixUpTradition this Easter with the perfect cocktail: Warninks Easter Fizz.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This delectable blend of Advocaat, ginger ale, lime and chocolate is just what the Easter bunny ordered. Pair with a hot cross bun for an ultimate Easter treat!

Warninks Easter Fizz

50ml Warninks

100ml ginger ale

Juice of ¼ lime

Garnish with chocolate Easter eggs

Method: Simply mix ingredients in a coupe glass and garnish with Easter eggs