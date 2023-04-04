Lidl has released when it best to go shopping for them Easter essentials to avoid the crowds

Lidl has released its quietest times to shop in store ahead of the Easter bank holiday. So if you’re dreading the busy rush to stock up your fridge before the weekend, here’s when you should look to do your shopping.

This year the Easter celebrations start on April 7 (Good Friday) and another bank holiday is to be enjoyed on Monday (April 10). Due to the celebrations, Lidl’s opening hours will change on some of the days.

Lidl welcomed almost one million new shoppers to its stores over the Easter period last year so ahead of the bank holiday bonanza, Lidl is advising its customers about the optimum time to stock up on Easter essentials, to help them plan ahead and pick the best times to shop.

Lidl’s quietest times to shop over Easter

Over the Easter period last year, data found that the quietest times to shop were between 8am and 10am, and from 6pm onwards. Meanwhile, Saturday was the busiest day for shopping, with stores seeing the highest levels of footfall between 10am-1pm, before starting to quieten down in the afternoon.

Lidl Easter opening hours

The supermarket has also confirmed that stores across England and Wales will be open as normal until 10pm on Good Friday and Saturday. Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, opening again between 8am-8pm on the bank holiday Monday. Some store opening times may vary and customers are advised to check the store finder on Lidl’s website, for details on their local Lidl.

