Jonathan Groff was recently confirmed as the latest star to join the new season of Doctor Who.

The BBC has shared the latest behind the scenes image of the upcoming series of Doctor Who featuring Jonathon Groff. It was announced last week that Groff would feature alongside Ncuti Gatwa as the fifteenth doctor in a ‘key role’.

In the pictures Groff and Gatwa are seen in period dress and joined by Millie Gibson who will play the Doctor’s new companion Ruby Sunday. The two images were shared across the official Doctor Who account alongside the caption: “Dress to impress, and beware the Duchess... #DoctorWho ”

Following the exciting announcement that he would be joining the cast, Groff said: “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!”

Writer Russell T. Davies, who was responsible for reviving the show in 2005 and is taking the reins at Doctor Who once again for the upcoming season, said: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!”

So, how can you watch Doctor Who? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

When is the new season of Doctor Who out?

There is currently no confirmed release date for the 14th season of Doctor Who. Though it is likely to be 2024 before fans get to see it. However, before the new series is released, there will be a three episode special to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the show.

The special will feature previous Doctor David Tennant and his companion Catherine Tate, who will once again play Donna. The special is set to air in November 2023.

How to watch Doctor Who