Disney+ also plans to crack down on account sharing after Netflix introduced similar measures

Online streaming service Disney+ has announced plans to dramatically increase the price of its monthly subscriptions - a change that will affect customers in the US and UK.

The cost of a membership has been earmarked to rise by almost a third as the company blame 'a challenging market'. Disney chief executive Bob Iger also confirmed a crackdown on account sharing, following similar measures introduced by Netflix.

It is not all doom and gloom for Disney+ subscribers as the platform will launch an ad-supported tier. This opens the service to more people, with entry costs now lower than its previous cheapest subscription (£7.99).

Disney made the announcements in its recent quarterly results, as Iger acknowledged the entertainment corporation faces a "challenging environment" in the near future. He emphasised plans to cut costs and focus on creativity.

The company will reduce the number of titles it releases, as well as the cost per title. Losses sat at around $512 million in its fiscal third quarter, a seismic reduction compared to the $1.1 billion a year ago.

Here is everything you need to know about the new prices of Disney+ subscriptions.

How much do Disney+ subscriptions cost now after the price hike?

Disney+ also has plans to crackdown on account sharing after Netflix introduced similar measures - Credit: Adobe

The new changes will bring a new option, called Disney+ Standard, which will cost £7.99. That comes at the current price but removes added extras such as 4K and the ability to stream on four devices at once.

While the existing tier, which includes the above mentioned bonuses, will be called Disney+ Premium and has gone up by £3. Members will now have to part with £10.99 every month.

Its cheapest alternative, which is the ad-supported membership, will be priced at £4.99 per month.

Similar price rises are being seen across Europe and the US. See the full Disney+ price list below:

Disney+ (Ad-supported): £4.99 / $7.99

Disney+ Standard: £7.99 / $10.99

Disney+ Premium: £10.99 / $13.99

For more information and to sign up to Disney+, visit the official website for further information.