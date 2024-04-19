Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chilling footage shows the moment a dad was murdered in the street after being attacked by a gang of thugs armed with machetes and zombie knives. The graphic video shows how Kelvin Ward, 50, was brutally stabbed as he left a Birmingham KFC drive-thru with his son, who the gang had been trying to kill. Shocking footage released by police shows the hooded yobs launching at Mr Ward armed with massive blades as they chased him across the street.

Kelvin Ward, murdered outside KFC drive-thru.

At Coventry Crown Court, Tyrone Hollywood, 17, who can be named after reporting restrictions were lifted, was convicted of murder alongside Leighton Williams, 29.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Coates, 18, was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter. Rusharn Williams-Reid, 18, was cleared of murder and manslaughter. All four were found guilty of conspiracy to murder Mr Ward’s son. They were jailed for a total of 82 years this week.