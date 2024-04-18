Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a light-hearted video interview, a stunned resident describes her surprise when her husband found a creepy stone statue concealed behind a panel. Tracy and Rory Vorster had no idea that the stone-carved sprite was lurking in their new home - and were shocked to learn what it really was!

Cyber security worker Rory, 41, was scrubbing the toilet when he made the "grotesque" discovery in the Grade-I listed home. But experts from Lincoln Cathedral told Tracy, 40, that the ghoulish figure forms part of a historical drainage system dating back to the 14th century.

Spray salon owner Tracy, 40, said: “The cathedral have it logged as a drainage system. Not entirely sure why they decided to cover it up. It was well documented, but not that many people around here know it. It’s been documented to the 14th century.”

Grotesque carving