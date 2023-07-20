Rita and Mavis, the iconic Coronation Street characters, brought joy to their fans with a heartwarming reunion in Manchester. Barbara Knox, aged 89, and Thelma Barlow, aged 94, who portrayed the beloved duo on the ITV soap for more than three decades, were visibly emotional as they came together to celebrate a special event.

Corrie legend Barbara, who has played Rita since 1972, was honoured at the RHS Flower Show at Tatton Park on Wednesday (July 20), with a rose named in her honour to mark her 90th birthday.

The heartwarming reunion between Barbara and Thelma, who played Mavis from 1971 to 1997, was captured for an upcoming ITV documentary set to be released later this year in celebration of Barbara’s milestone birthday.

The Mirror reported that Barbara was overjoyed to be back together with her on-screen best pal and said it had been “magnificent” to see her again. She said: “She was the best partner I could ever have had.

She fondly recalled they “went everywhere together” and were “great friends”. The 89-year-old added: “We really were good friends as well as acting together so well. We’ve kept in touch over the years and thank god she looks so well.”

Coronation Street actresses Thelma Barlow and Barbara Knox. (Photo by Denzil McNeelance/TV Times via Getty Images)