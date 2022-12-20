As the festive season is in full swing, that means it’s time to crack open the tubs of Christmas chocolates! But, if the nation could pick the ultimate choccie combination, what would it include?

The team at Jackpotjoy ran a survey with 2,000 people to find out what their dream Christmas selection box would look like. The survey included the Christmas favourites from Celebrations, Quality Street and Heroes brands, as well as which big and discontinued bars people would most like to see made mini.

The Maltesers ‘Teaser’, which is part of the Celebrations tin, has been named the UK’s favourite selection box chocolate overall, with almost one in ten voting it their top festive treat. Taking the second and third place podium positions for the nation’s favourite selection box chocolates are the original Galaxy from the Celebrations tub and Quality Street’s ‘Purple One’, which is milk chocolate, hazelnut and caramel.

The survey also found that Celebrations chocolates appeared the most in the top 10 favourites, accounting for half of the chocolates in the winning selection box. Three Quality Street chocs and two Heroes made the cut, while Roses were out of the picture altogether!

There are 65 chocolates in the average selection box but despite their popularity, the average Celebrations selection box contains just eight Maltesers and six Galaxy chocolates. Meanwhile the average Quality Street tub contains just five Purple Ones.

Here’s all the chocolates that would be in a dream selection box if Brits got their wish.

The UK’s Dream Christmas Chocolate Selection Box

12x Maltesers Teasers

9x Galaxy chocolates

8x Quality Street Purple Ones

7x Cadbury Dairy Milks

7x Bounties

6x Galaxy Caramels

5x Snickers

4x Strawberry Delights

4x Crème Egg Twisted chocolates

3x Green Triangles

UK’s Top Ten Dream Selection Box Additions

The survey also revealed what new additions Brits would like to see added in miniature to their festive chocolate boxes.

1. Cadbury Flake

2. Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut

3. Terry’s Chocolate Orange

4. Toblerone

5. Cadbury Boost

6. Cadbury Dairy Milk Whole Nut

7. Lindor

8. Galaxy Ripple

9. Cadbury Curly Wurly

10. Cadbury Toffee Crisp

The worst Christmas chocolates according to Brits

