Chris Pincher MP is set to face an eight week suspension from the House of Commons after a Parliament probe into groping claims against him. Mr Pincher was suspended as a Conservative MP last summer for allegedly assaulting two men at a private members’ club in London.

A report from Parliament’s watchdog said his conduct “represented an abuse of power” and had been “profoundly damaging to the individuals concerned.” If Mr Pincher’s suspension is set for more than 10 days, the ruling is likely to trigger a by-election.

Boris Johnson’s handling of Mr Pincher’s conduct last July led to unrest amongst fellow Conservative MPs. Reports emerged that Johnson knew about Mr Pincher’s alleged conduct for years but still made him a whip in charge of other MPs’ welfare.

The 53-year-old’s actions eventually led to the downfall of Mr Johnson’s premiership, with both Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid quitting the cabinet following an apology by the former Prime Minister.

The list of seats to be fought at an upcoming by-election may have the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak worried with Boris Johnson’s Uxbridge constituency, Nigel Adams’ Selby and Ainsty seat, and David Warburton’s Somerton and Frome seat all up for grabs.

