Chris Evans cancer: Virgin Radio star reveals skin cancer diagnosis - just eight years after prostate cancer scare

Chris Evans gave Virgin Radio listeners his worrying health update during his show on Monday morning

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
Published 21st Aug 2023, 08:49 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 08:54 BST

Virgin Radio star Chris Evans has revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer just eight years after beating prostate cancer.

The broadcaster made the announcement during his Monday morning show and revealed he had been told of the worrying health update very recently. He told listeners that it was thankfully found in its earlier stages.

Chris Evans gave Virgin Radio listeners his worrying health update during his show on Monday morning - Credit: GettyChris Evans gave Virgin Radio listeners his worrying health update during his show on Monday morning - Credit: Getty
Evans said that as skin cancer is the most treatable form of the illness, he is hoping to make a full recovery as soon as possible.

During his Virgin Radio morning show, the host said: "We need to discuss what's going on with this issue. It is a melanoma. There's this phrase called a malignant melanoma - you know once you get something and you find out all about it - that is a redundant phrase because if it is a melanoma it is malignant. But it's been caught so early, just so you know, that it should be completely treatable."

Evans, who is an avid runner having competed in this year's London Marathon, has revealed that will start receiving treatment from September 14. Much to his dismay, however, he said he will be unable to get put on his running boots for one month at the very least.

He joked: "I can't run for a month afterwards so I'm going to do nothing but run until then. Is that ok?"

The news comes just a couple of years after the 57-year-old told of his cancer scare back in 2019. He had undergone cancer tests after discovering mysterious marks on his body before Christmas.

