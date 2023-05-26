Celine Dion has cancelled her entire ‘Courage’ World Tour, including four shows in the UK next year. The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer said she has been forced to call it off after realising she is “unable to take on such a huge project” as continues her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Announcing the news on her Instagram on Friday afternoon (May 26), the 55-year-old said: “It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!” – Celine xx.”

The Canadian songstress has four two-day shows in the UK in 2024 out of 42 dates in Europe. This includes Manchester on April 9, Glasgow on April 13, Birmingham on April 17 and London on April 21.

Celine’s team said tickets purchased for the cancelled dates will be refunded via the original point of sale. They said: “For further ticket inquiries or options, ticket holders should reach out to their original point of purchase.”

Celine announced she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS) in late 2022. She had previously said she needed to cancel the rest of her world tour due to the illness, a rare neurological condition that has no cure.

SPS is usually linked to other autoimmune disorders such as type 1 diabetes, thyroiditis, vitiligo, and pernicious anaemia. Scientists do not yet know what causes SPS, but research suggests that it is caused by an immunological reaction gone wrong in the brain and spinal cord.