Two people were treated for minor injuries after Chris Evans flipped a tuk-tuk at a car festival on Saturday.

Two people were injured after Chris Evans flipped over a tuk-tuk at a car festival in Hampshire. The radio presenter was driving the three-wheeled rickshaw at CarFest, a festival he founded that helps raise funds for UK children’s charities, over the weekend.

According to Sky News , the festival’s organisers said the accident took place on Saturday morning (August 26) when the 57-year-old “overturned on the track as Chris changed direction.”

The statement added: “The two passengers on board had minor injuries and the CarFest on-site medical team attended to support.”

This year’s CarFest line-up consisted of musical artists, celebrities, chefs and wellness experts including singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, comedian Rob Brydon, pop band McFly and Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke.

This year marks CarFest’s 12th anniversary and it claims to have raised more than £20 million for children’s charities across the country in the first 10 years.