The price of Cadbury’s Mini Eggs has been hiked as Easter draws closer

The price of Cadbury’s Mini Eggs has increased by 25% amid the cost of living crisis. As Easter draws closer people will be buying the chocolate staple in bulk for Easter eggs hunts across the UK.

However, chocolate lovers will now pay £1.25 for an 80g bag of the treats. The chocolates were previously priced at the more reasonable price of £1. The product prices have been increased in all supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsburys, Asda and Morrisons in the run to Easter.

The price increase has also hit the family size bags of Mini Eggs, the 296g bags have shot up from £3 to £3.50 in Morrisons, and surprisingly Asda. One of the more recent Mini Egg products has also shot up with Mini Egg bars going up 25% from £1 to £1.25.

This comes after the Office for National Statistics said that food prices have risen 16.8% from last year as families across the country struggle through the continuous cost of living crisis.

The increase in Mini Eggs has led to outrage from fans with many expressing their disappointment on social media. One customer said: “The cost of living crisis has really hit home this week. £1.25 for a bag of Mini Eggs with about 15 in the packet.”

Parent company Mondelez International said high materials and energy costs had led to the hike but said it tries to absorb the rises.