The British Soap Awards returned last night as stars of the UK’s biggest soap operas took to the red carpet. The guest list included stars from Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and many more.
The event is seen as one of, if not the, biggest night for British soaps and is highly-anticipated by fans and cast alike. The night gives fans a chance to relive the most exciting and emotional moments to happen in places like Albert Square throughout the past year.
The ceremony took place last night at The Lowry in Salford. Viewers will be able to watch the proceedings on TV this Tuesday (June 6) at 8pm..
So, who took home the big prizes at the British Soap Awards 2023? Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of nominees and winners.
British Soap Awards 2023 host
The British Soap Awards 2023 were originally supposed to be hosted by former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, who has hosted the event since 2006. However, due to the controversy surrounding his affair with a younger colleague, he stepped down from the role.
The British Soap Awards confirmed Jane McDonald would be taking his place and hosting the event this year. They said: “We’re pleased to announce our host for The British Soap Awards 2023...the fabulous Jane McDonald!. As a super huge soap fan she’s in for a treat as we celebrate all our wonderful soaps in a star studded glittering event that airs this Tuesday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX”
Full list of British Soap Awards 2023 nominees and winners
Best Soap
- Coronation Street
- Doctors
- EastEnders – winner
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Villain Of The Year
- Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid – Coronation Street
- Laura White as Princess Buchanan – Doctors
- Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati – EastEnders - winner
- Michael Wildman as Al Chapman – Emmerdale
- Angus Castle-Doughty as Eric Foster – Hollyoaks
Best Young Performer
- Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman – Coronation Street
- Lillia Turner as Lily Slater – EastEnders - winner
- Huey Quinn as Kyle Winchester – Emmerdale
- Jayden Fox as Bobby Costello – Hollyoaks
Best Family
- The Platts – Coronation Street - winner
- The Millars – Doctors
- The Slaters – EastEnders
- The Dingles – Emmerdale
- The McQueens – Hollyoaks
Best Dramatic Performance
- Charlotte Jordan as Daisy Midgeley – Coronation Street - winner
- Chris Walker as Rob Hollins – Doctors
- Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown – EastEnders
- Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle – Emmerdale
- Nikki Sanderson as Maxine Minniver – Hollyoaks
Best Comedy Performance
- Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer – Coronation Street - winner
- Ian Midlane as Al Haskey – Doctors
- Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell – EastEnders
- Samantha Giles as Bernice Blackstock – Emmerdale
- Kieron Richardson as Ste Hay – Hollyoaks
Best On-Screen Partnership
- David Neilson and Maureen Lipman as Roy Cropper and Evelyn Plummer– Coronation Street
- Chris Walker and Jan Pearson as Rob and Karen Hollins – Doctors - winner
- Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold as Jay Brown and Lola Pearce-Brown – EastEnders
- Mark Charnock and Dominic Brunt as Marlon Dingle and Paddy Kirk – Emmerdale
- Richard Blackwood and Jamie Lomas as Felix Westwood and Warren Fox – Hollyoaks
Best Newcomer
- Channique Sterling-Brown as Dee-Dee Bailey – Coronation Street - winner
- Kia Pegg as Scarlett Kiernan – Doctors
- Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati – EastEnders
- William Ash as Caleb Milligan – Emmerdale
- Anya Lawrence as Vicky Grant – Hollyoaks
Scene Of The Year
- Acid Attack – Coronation Street - winner
- Hell Is Empty – Doctors
- Whitney and Zack Say Goodbye To Peach – EastEnders
- Paddy’s Suicide Attempt – Emmerdale
- Zoe Tells Abused Maxine It’s Not Her Fault – Hollyoaks
Best Storyline
- Daisy’s Stalking Hell – Coronation Street
- Valerie And The Forged Prescription – Doctors
- Loving And Losing Lola – EastEnders
- Paddy’s Suicide Attempt – Emmerdale
- Incel Eric Targets Mason And Maxine – Hollyoaks - winner
Best Single Episode
- Acid Attack – Coronation Street - winner
- Anything But Magnolia and If Wishes Were Horses – Doctors
- Goodbye Dot – EastEnders
- All Male Man Club – Emmerdale
- The Long Walk Home – Hollyoaks