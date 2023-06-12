Sales director Chris Moran, 32, was struck by a lorry and a car on a freeway in the city at 5am on Friday (June 9). Local police said Chris, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, died instantly.

His heartbroken girlfriend Georgia Cooke said the couple had been planning to move into their new home together. Writing on social media, she said: "I don’t even have the words of how I’m feeling right now. I can’t believe I am writing this, I am so sorry this has happened to you. It was only yesterday we were speaking about our new home and that it won’t be long till we are moving in, we were so excited.

"You were the most kind, caring and selfless person who did anything to help your friends and family when they needed you. We had so many plans for our future. I’m just so heartbroken that those won’t happen anymore.

“You are so, so loved by everyone, I hope you realised that. I really don’t know what I am going to do without you, I feel so lost, you brought me so much happiness.You’re going to be missed by everyone, so much. I love you more than words can say, fly high baby."

Leeds United fan Chris, who played rugby league for amateur team Westgate Common, was hit on the southbound I-15, which runs through the main strip. The road was shut off between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue while emergency services tended to Chris.

Police and witnesses tried to administer first aid at the roadside, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The rugby club said in a statement: "Chris was genuinely one of a kind, with an aura around him wherever he went. As a loyal supporter, sponsor, player and friend of Westgate, he will forever be with us."

A fundraising page set up to cover the costs of bringing his body back to the UK has already raised almost £30,000 in donations. Writing on the page, Georgia said: “Our Chris went away on a stag do to Vegas and was involved in a tragic accident and sadly passed away.

“We are doing everything we can to bring him home to his family. Any other proceeds will go to family. Thank you in advance.”

