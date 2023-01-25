Bruno Tonioli is set to replace David Walliams as a judge on the new series of Britain’s Got Talent. The Strictly star will join Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon on the ITV show - but things have allegedly not got off to a good start ahead of the first batch of auditions.

The Italian choreographer was a fan favourite on Strictly Come Dancing ever since he joined the BBC One programme in 2004. But Bruno Tonioli left the ballroom in 2022 due to issues surrounding travel commitments that made it impossible for him to keep up appearances.

Advertisement

ITV bosses have been on the hunt for a replacement for David Walliams on BGT ever since the comedian ‘quit’ the show towards the end of last year. His position was put into question after a video showing him making derogatory comments about contestants was leaked online.

A number of high profile names were linked with the hot seat, such as popular funnyman Alan Carr. But now the talent show has their man and Bruno Tonioli could not be more excited for the role.

Most Popular

Bruno Tonioli, 67, said in a statement: “Here we are, Britain’s Got Talent. I am so excited. It’s my first show, I have no idea what’s going to happen, but I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant.”

Though according to reports, the arrival of the ex-Strictly man has not gone down well with his fellow judges. Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are allegedly refusing to sign contract extensions after learning that Bruno Tonioli is receiving the same salary as them.

Advertisement

A national publication has revealed that the three judges are being compensated with £850,000 each. Amanda Holden has been judging on Britain’s Got Talent for 17 years, while singer Alesha Dixon is going into her 11th year.

Alesha Dixon (left) and Amanda Holden (right) are allegedly furious with Bruno Tonioli’s Britain’s Got Talent salary - Credit: Getty

Advertisement