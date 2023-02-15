Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey, who was found dead in a Cheshire park. This morning (Wednesday, February 15) a 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from Leigh have been charged with her murder, Cheshire Police confirmed.

Brianna, from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay fatally wounded on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday (February 11).

Advertisement

Advertisement

On its website, Cheshire Police wrote: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Earlier this week, Brianna’s family paid tribute to her following her death on Saturday. They said: "Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister. She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

Most Popular

Brianna Ghey who suffered fatal stab wounds in Culcheth's Linnear Park

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.

Advertisement

Advertisement