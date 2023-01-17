Boris Johnson is set to release a memoir “like no other” after having struck a deal with publisher HarperCollins reportedly worth more than £6m. The ex-prime minister, ousted from office only months ago, is also speculated to be looking to return to the front of British politics.

As of now, there is no release date or title, but the book will cover some of the most memorable years in UK politics, namely Johnson’s time in 10 Downing Street. He will join former prime ministers such as Tony Blair and David Cameron who both wrote memoirs about their time as leaders of the country.

Arabella Pike, the publishing director of HarperCollins’ offshoot William Collins said: “I look forward to working with Boris Johnson as he writes his account of his time in office during some of the most momentous events the United Kingdom has seen in recent times.”

Johnson is not the first prime minister to strike a hefty six-figure deal for writing a memoir. Tony Blair’s A Journey paid the former New Labour leader £4.6 million, while Cameron and Margaret Thatcher, who both signed a deal with HarperCollins, reportedly earned £1.5 million and £3.5 million respectively.

Boris Johnson has recently been asked to come clean about his financial situation after reports that he secured a £800,000 line of credit with the help of his Canadian millionaire cousin. The news has had a number of Tory MP’s call for him to cancel his bid to return to the political frontline.

One Tory backbencher told The Independent: “It should help kill off any chance he has of coming back. He wasn’t a suitable character to be PM. The stories about Partygate and his finances would keep on coming if he tried to come back.”

