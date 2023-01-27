New stats from insurance company Compare The Market has shown the best cities to take your driving test in. The figures also show that February is the best month in which to take your test.

Using data from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), the car insurance team at Comparethemarket has revealed the pass rate of the UK’s cities to uncover the place you’re most likely to pass.

The Welsh capital of Cardiff comes out on top with a pass rate of 57% with Bristol just behind on 55%. Edinburgh is the only other city with a pass rate of over 50%.

Nottingham and Manchester make up the top five. These cities have a driving test pass rate of 49% and 46% respectively.

England’s capital London is sixth on the list with a pass rate of 45%. This is level with Sunderland. Both of these cities are above Sheffield by just one per cent.

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Comparethemarket says: “Common learner driver mistakes can easily lead to accidents or damage to the vehicle you’re learning in, which is why it’s important to make sure you have the right kind of insurance when learning to drive.

“If you’re learning to drive with an approved driving school or an instructor in their car, they’ll have arranged your insurance. But if you’re using your own car or a friend or relative’s car you’ll need learner driver insurance to ensure you’re covered. While learner driver insurance can cover you while learning and for your driving test, as soon as you pass your test, your learner driver insurance becomes invalid and you’ll need to change your policy.”

UK cities with highest driving test pass rate

1 Cardiff 57%

2 Bristol 55%

3 Edinburgh 51%

4 Nottingham 49%

5 Manchester 46%

6 Sunderland 45%

6 London 45%

7 Sheffield 44%

8 Glasgow 43%

9 Coventry 42%

9 Liverpool 42%

9 Stoke-on-Trent 42%

10 Leicester 41%

11 Birmingham 39%

